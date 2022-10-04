Cognitive Healthcare International announces launch of eClinic in Lahore

Cognitive Healthcare International announced the launch of their 24/7 advanced urgent care clinic, named eClinic, that incorporates artificial intelligence & machine learning along with superior medical expertise, remote monitoring devices & mobile applications to enhance patient experience by providing better quality care, immediate access to health records, and bridging the reach gap between doctors & patients.

Located at Raya Fairway Commercial, Phase 6, Lahore, the launch event started at 11 am and was attended by renowned doctors, influencers, as well as members of the general public/friends of CHI. Founder & CEO of Cognitive Healthcare International, Mr. Faisal Nawaz remarked: “We are very excited to introduce a 24/7 urgent care clinic in Pakistan. Not only does eClinic digitize healthcare, making it efficient, it also improves the patient journey as compared to the traditional clinic experience”. He added that the goal of eClinic was to provide accessibility of the highest quality care within an optimal and efficient environment while ensuring the most beneficial patient treatment in a fast, convenient & affordable manner. Upon asking the need to introduce a new clinic, the Medical Director, Dr. Faisal Javed remarked that eClinic can help reduce the volume of patients in hospitals & emergency rooms by providing an accessible alternative. “At eClinic, you will receive quality urgent care, in a timely and affordable manner”, he said.