Hyundai Motor, Hyundai Nishat Motor donate Rs23mn to PM Flood Relief Fund

Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) and Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) have joined hands to provide relief to the flood affectees in Pakistan through Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

To provide crucial humanitarian assistance to families affected by the terrible flooding that has wreaked havoc throughout several parts of Pakistan, the Chairman of Nishat Group, Mian Muhammad Mansha along with Mr. Hasan Masha, CEO of HNMPL, met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and donated an amount of Rs 23 Million for Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund on behalf of HNMPL and HMC. “I am deeply concerned with the trail of destruction this catastrophe has left us with, leaving people to suffer the loss of their homes, livelihoods, and lives of their closest. Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Nishat pledge to do what they can to support the flood victims,” said Mr. Hasan Mansha CEO of Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private Limited). He added that this is a humanitarian crisis on an unprecedented scale and everyone should play their part and come together to support our countrymen in need. “These floods and other weather extremities that we are experiencing around the globe require immediate attention. It’s time to give back to this planet before it is too late.”