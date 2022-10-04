England’s Hull holds off Ko, Lin to win LPGA Volunteers Classic

WASHINGTON: England’s Charley Hull captured her second career LPGA title on Sunday, holding off New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and China’s Lin Xiyu to win the Volunteers of America Classic. Hull, whose only other LPGA triumph came at the 2016 Tour Championship, fired a seven-under par 64 to finish 72 holes on 18-under 266 at Old American Golf Club at The Colony, Texas. That was good enough to edge Lin by one stroke and Ko by two to snap a six-year LPGA win drought that Hull said had been a long wait. “I feel very proud of myself,” Hull said. “I had come close a few times since but I’ve put in some good work this year.” Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul was fourth on 272. Her compatriot Moriya Jutanugarn shared fifth with American Cheyenne Knight on 273. Hull said she feels like better things are coming after her breakthrough. “My game is there. It was just my confidence and now I’m confident,” Hull said. “I felt really good. I felt like I was really in control of my round, especially coming in.