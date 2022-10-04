Dar vows to bring dollar below Rs 200

Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Monday said the government was working on formation of a comprehensive strategy to bring the dollar price down to its actual level which was less than 200 rupees.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the value of US dollar will be less than 200 rupees in coming days which would be its real value.

He said internationally the dollar was getting stronger, however in Pakistan he would bring it down to its actual level. The government is aware of the people’s suffering and assured that every promise made with the public would be met, he added.

The country’s economy was destroyed during Imran Khan’s regime, he said adding that the opposition would not have taken no-confidence motion against Imran if he had performed well during his four year tenure.

Ishaq Dar said government was striving hard to steer the country out of financial crisis as it did in the past. “I am on the nerves of Imran Khan and his entire team and they know that if the country’s economy recovers, they will not get space in politics. We will end all hopes of them winning again through performance”, he maintained.

Finance minister said the audio leaks of Imran Khan have proved that the conspiracy was not hatched by the opposition but by Imran, along with his principal secretary. He claimed that after being ousted from the power, Imran was trying to defame the country and national institutions at every level.

Responding to a question, he categorically stated that his return was not a result of any deal and added that Imran was now seeking an NRO which he had given to his near and dear ones during his tenure. About Nawaz Sharif’s return, he said he would return to Pakistan in the near future after consultation with his doctors.

In 2016, there was a report that Pakistan would become the 18th largest economy in the world in 2030, but Imran Khan thwarted our efforts by staging a sit-in for 126 days which hampered all the development.