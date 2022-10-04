Avenfield case will end like Hudaibiya Paper: Sh Rashid

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that the Avenfield case will also end like the Hudaibiya Paper under the deal. In a tweet on Monday, the AML Chief stated that people understand the deal of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz. It will be disclosed to everyone in the month of November, he said. Also while giving the coalition government daily dose of criticism he said among the army of 74 ministers, there are 22 without departments. They are playing ‘video audio leaks’. Furthermore, the former minister underscored that the problems being faced by people are related to electricity, gas, flour, inflation and not cipher. In the list of several predictions made by the political leader he added another saying that the politics of leaks will end after 12th of Rabiul Awwal and the political environment in the country will become even more intense.