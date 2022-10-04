IHC appoints Mengal head of Baloch students commission

Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal has been appointed as the head of a commission constituted to stop harassment of Baloch students, a private TV channel reported.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah took the decision on Monday during the hearing of a petition filed by rights activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir against harassment of Baloch students.

Chief Justice Minallah ordered the authorities that the Secretariat of the Commission be established in the Parliament House and the commission report should be present before the court within one month. The IHC chief directed Imaan Mazari to submit all issues regarding Baloch students in the secretariat commission. “This is an important matter, students come here for the sake of education. Why should they feel unsafe?” Justice Minallah said.

The court appointed BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal as the head of the commission and ordered the government to issue his appointment notification within three days. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till November 7.