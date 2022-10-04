Ashrae Rehmatul Lil Alameen (SAW) being observed in Punjab with devotion

Adviser to Punjab CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema in a statement said that it is the saying of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) that those nations which make separate laws for the powerful and the weak get ruined.

He denounced that in our country a separate law is also imposed for the powerful and the weak, adding that those taking the oath to uphold the country’s constitution and the laws have become silent spectators.

“The imported government are making amendments in the accountability laws of their own accord and liking in order to conceal their corruption,” he said in a statement.

The adviser expressed these views while talking with the media representatives after the inauguration of calligraphy exhibition based on Isme Muhammad (SAW) in connection with the Ashrae Shane Muhammad SAW at Alhamra.

He stated that the calligraphic work on the benefactor of humanity’s Pak Isam by our able artists is extraordinary and par excellence, adding that the local artists will be encouraged by holding such exhibitions.

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema further stated that the Punjab government is taking practical steps to impart public awareness about the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and Ashrae Rehmatul Lil Alemeen (SAW) is being celebrated with religious devotion, respect, zeal and fervour across the province.

Cheema while replying to the questions of the media representatives on this occasion said that a gang of thieves and dacoits in the shape of PDM has been imposed on the nation under a premeditated conspiracy. The motive of PDM is to fill up their coffers while the mission of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is to serve the public. The Punjab government is not doing vindictive politics and is doing politics of public service.

Cheema while apprising about the public- friendly steps of the Punjab government said that Rescue 1122 service has been launched in all the tehsils of Punjab. Ehsas Rashan Riayat Programme has also been launched in Punjab from which a common man will get huge relief and business opportunities will also be provided to the shopkeepers.

Cheema said that the eyes of the nation are focused on those who took the oath to safeguard as well as uphold the constitution and the law. There is still time for those to understand their responsibilities who took an oath to uphold the constitution and the law. If those who took an oath to uphold the constitution and the law did not intercept the thieves then the nation will stop them.

The adviser said that the PTI has been tolerating difficulties in our war against the mafias and in our movement for justice for the past 26 years.

He said the PDM by spoiling the political conditions want to drag the nation towards a civil war but the nation will not allow this mafia to become a political martyr. He further stated that cipher exists for the last four months and the federal government is accepting it now adding that the President of Pakistan has requested the superior court to formulate a judicial commission.

He said that we cannot live by becoming a slave of any country and whenever Imran Khan will give a call of long march then the people will fully support him.