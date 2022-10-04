BISP disburses over Rs61b among flood affected families

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is ensuring speedy disbursement of Rs25,000 each among affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

So far a total of Rs61,378,800,000 has been disbursed among 2,455,152 flood affected families under Flood Relief Cash Assistance across the country. In Balochistan 182,335 flood affected families have received Rs4,558,375,000. 1,698,411 affected families of Sindh have received Rs42,460,275,000. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 274,891 families have received Rs6,872,275,000 whereas 299,109 families of Punjab have received Rs7,477,725,000. In Gilgit-Baltistan 406 flood affected families have also received Rs10,150,000.

As of Monday, a total of 50,056 flood affected families have received financial assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas. A control room has been established at Benazir Income Support Programme headquarters to ensure smooth payments.