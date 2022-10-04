One killed, another injured in Faisalabad robbery incidents

Robbers gunned down a man and injured another in two different robbery incidents in Faisalabad on Monday. The Rescue 1122 said that robbers shot and killed a man identified as Sajjad of Kurriwala near the Bara Qabristan Narrwala Road, Faisalabad.

The deceased was on way back after withdrawing cash of Rs1.6 million from a bank when robbers stopped him and escaped with the cash. Second robbery incident took place near Bhaiwala Phatak, Jhumra Road where robbers opened fire on a boy Intizar Zulfiqar, 19. The injured was shifted to the Allied Hospital in serious condition.