Urology ward opens at GSSH Multan

Punjab Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik said that with the opening of urology surgery at Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) would help providing best facilities to people suffering from kidney and bladder diseases. He expressed these views after opening the ward on Monday. In view of the needs of the hospital, 5 ventilators would being given to hospital in the next two days, the minister explained. Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal and other officers and employees were present on the occasion. During the visit, the provincial minister also inspected various departments and wards and inquired the patients about medical and other facilities. Medical Superintendent GSSH Dr. Rao Amjad Ali Khan while briefing said, that keeping in view the increase in kidney and bladder diseases, urology surgery services had been launched and initially an 8-bed urology ward was established, wherein beds would be added gradually. Dr Malik while issuing instructions to the MS said that all medicines should be provided free of charge in urology surgery and other wards. He said that the grievance redressal helpline number 1033 should be prominently displayed in Urdu on every floor of the hospital and all available resources and manpower should be utilized for efficient service delivery.