Fire erupts at Multan Airport; flight operations suspended

Fire erupted at Multan Airport due to a short circuit on Monday evening. All international flights to be diverted to Lahore. The fire erupted at FIA Immigration workers room which filled the airport with smoke. Fire tenders were informed to extinguish the fire.

Soon after the incident the international departure and arrival were diverted to Lahore Airport. Most of the flight operations were canceled and many are now accommodated in Islamabad and Lahore Airport.

PIA PK 732 from Jeddah to Multan was diverted to Lahore airport while Karachi-bound flight PK-330 was stopped to takeoff.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is also launching investigation into the fire incident at the airport.

Important monetary loss has not been reported. However, the investigation is in process as per reports.