VIDEO: Moeen Ali praises Karachi food

English player Moeen Ali, who on Sunday said he was a little “disappointed” with Lahore, fell in love with Karachi’s cuisine.

After winning the series 4-3, he was asked by the media about his impressions of the Pakistan tour and the team’s performance in preparation for the T20 World Cup in 2022.

Pakistan lost the seven-match series after a lackluster performance on Sunday and a 67-run defeat to England in the final T20I.

“It was a good series for us as English players performed well throughout the series,” he said. “Efforts were required for come back in series after losing two matches continuously, though I am happy to see that batters and bowlers accepted the challenge and won the series,” he added.

Moeen Ali also praised the hospitality he received during his stay in Pakistan and expressed his love for Karachi’s food. “Food-wise, I’ve been a little bit disappointed in Lahore. Karachi was nice,” said the English captain.

He also expressed satisfaction over security arrangements throughout the series. “The security has been outstanding and much more than we expected. We were looked after very well,” he said.