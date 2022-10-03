Rovanpera clinches World Rally Championship title

AUCKLAND: Finland’s Kalle Rovanpera has clinched a historic World Rally Championship title with two rounds to spare after easing to victory on the final day of Rally New Zealand in Auckland. One day after his 22nd birthday, Rovanpera became the youngest-ever world champion and the first Finnish title-holder in 20 years. Despite a continuation of the wet weather that has marred the four-day rally, Rovanpera was untroubled in maintaining his overnight lead through four short stages. Winning the 17th and final powerstage gave him sufficient bonus points to ensure he can’t be overhauled by nearest rival Ott Tanak over the remaining WRC rounds in Spain and Japan. Estonian Hyundai driver Tanak finished third in Auckland, 48.5 seconds behind Rovenpera. French eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier was second, 34.6 seconds behind the Finnish prodigy. Rovanpera bagged six stage wins in Auckland on his way to securing a sixth rally title for the year, all alongside co-driver Jonne Halttunen.