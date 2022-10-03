Pakistan’s Sinan wins Albania Open Taekwondo Championship

LAHORE: Sinan Ashfaq did it again. A big win indeed for United Arab based Pakistani athlete. He won gold medal at Europe’s prestigious competition- Albania Open Taekwondo Championship- on October 1, 2021. He defeated an Italian player in the semifinal and then defeated player from Greece in the final to win gold medal. Confidence indeed plays a key role in how he gets on as competes against the best of international athletes that have the potential to be nurtured into future Olympic champions. But Sinan — a 3rd Dan Black Belt — has already left a huge mark in the sport. He has entered in a total of 15 competitions including nine international tournaments. That has not stopped him from winning a total of 07 gold, 05 silver and 02 bronze medals. “The international events are tough due to the higher quality of athletes competing in them,” he says. A member of the Pakistan national taekwondo team, Sinan says he is very proud to represent his country. “It’s amazing really. I hope I will make my country and people proud. I am also grateful to Waseem Ahmed Janjua, President of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, for giving me chance to be part of the Pakistan national team. Waeem has always been forthcoming in helping athletes,” he says.