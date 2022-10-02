Islamabad Bar slams PTI chief’s conduct towards judiciary

The Islamabad District Bar Association has moved a resolution against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s conduct towards judiciary.

In a statement, the association said that Imran Khan visited Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry’s court and only pretended to seek an apology. The apparent act of apology was in fact an attempt to harass the judge, the statement read. “Imran Khan came to the court on a day when judge was on leave. Appearing before judge’s stenographer and asking him to convey his message to the judge is tantamount to another contempt of the court,” the statement read.

“Imran Khan wants to pressurize judiciary to get relief in cases against him. In the past, he has issued threats to chief election commissioner and inspector general of police Islamabad as well. He has also made attempts to make appointment of new chief of army staff controversial. In our view, this attitude of the PTI chief is a well-planned conspiracy against national institutions,” the statement read.

“We condemn such attitude of Imran Khan against national institutions. In the past, we have ensured the independence of judiciary through a campaign against military dictator Pervez Musharraf. This time again, we will stand shoulder to shoulder with judiciary and other national institutions,” the statement read. “We demand that judiciary should ensure supremacy of constitution by taking action against Imran Khan without any fear,” it added.

The association also announced to hold a protest against the PTI chief’s conduct towards judiciary and to extend a message of solidarity with Judge Zeba Ch at F-8 District Courts, Islamabad, today.