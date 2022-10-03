Malan strikes as clinical England outclass Pakistan by 67 runs to clinch T20I series 4-3

LAHORE: Clinical England outclassed Pakistan by 67 runs in the last game to win the seven-match Twenty20 international series 4-3 at Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday evening. Chasing a formidable target of 210, skipper Babar Azam and his charges were unable to withstand the pressure and could muster only 142 for the loss of 08 wickets in their allotted overs. Like earlier matches of the series, it was expected that final game would be a high-octane stuff, but the home team caved in meekly. All hope was lost as soon as Babar and Mohammad Rizwan vanished within a span of three deliveries. From that point on, the rest of the batsmen were merely chasing consolation. They even did not attempt to get near the target. And even though the fixture saw full 40 overs, the game was anything but competitive soon after the halfway mark as the hosts buckled under the pressure of having to chase 210 runs. Pakistan’s best chase in a T20I was the 208 they achieved against the West Indies in Karachi last year. Shan Masood top scored with a 43-ball 56 but it served no purpose. Chris Woakes claimed three wickets while David Willey took two. The first leg of the home series, comprising four matches, was played in Karachi, with each side bagging two wins. England won the first and third games while the home team won the second and fourth. During the Lahore leg, Pakistan won the fifth contest while the sixth was won by England by eight wickets.

Dawid Malan helps England amass 209-3: Earlier, Dawid Malan hammered a scintillating undefeated half century as England amassed 209 for the loss three wickets against a sloppy Pakistan. The left-hander hit a 47-ball 78 not out and was ably aided by Harry Brook. The right-handed batter contributed a 29-ball 46 and also remained not out. Ben Duckett (30) was the other run-getter (30) after England were put in to bat first. Also coming to England’s aid were Pakistan fielders who generously dropped at least three catches. The biggest culprit was skipper Babar himself, who dropped two, with Mohammad Wasim grassing the third. Dropped twice by Babar on 29 and Wasim on 62, Malan struck eight boundaries and three sixes in the 13th half-century of his T20I career. Brook, dropped on 24 by Babar off Haris Rauf, struck four sixes and a boundary in his 29-ball innings and added 108 for the fourth wicket with Malan in 10 overs.

It was a night to forget for pacer Wasim, who leaked 61 runs in his four overs and went wicketless. His final over was bled for 20 runs. Wasim’s off-night undid the good work of other two pacers who were excellent, especially Haris Rauf, who gave up just 24 in his four overs. Spin was also ineffective for Pakistan, with Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad and Mohammad Nawaz conceding 85 runs in total in their eight overs. Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain took 1-32. Pakistan brought back Mohammad Rizwan, Rauf, Hasnain and Khushdil Shah in four changes while England recalled pacer Chris Woakes for Richard Gleeson.

England have toured Pakistan after 17 years, a lengthy absence brought about by security fears. England last played in Pakistan in 2005 and were due to visit in 2021 until pulling out at short notice after New Zealand also cancelled a tour citing safety concerns. England were only given the green light to tour Pakistan after a security team evaluated the situation on the ground. The long-awaited return of England came five months after a trouble-free tour by Australia, their first in 24 years, which helped Pakistan’s rehabilitation as a safe place to play cricket. International cricket has gradually returned to Pakistan following years where they were forced to play home matches in neutral venues after a deadly attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009. The concluded T20I series has been very important for both sides ahead of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next month. England will be returning to Pakistan in December this year to play three Tests in the second leg of the tour.