Canada issues bizarre advisory for citizens in India

The Canadian government has issued a rather bizarre travel advisory for its citizens travelling to India as it warned them from travelling to Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan – Indian states which share borders with Pakistan – due to presence of ‘landmines’.

“Avoid all travel to areas within 10 km of the border with Pakistan in the following states due to the unpredictable security situation and presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance: Gujarat, Punjab Rajasthan,” India news agency ANI quoted the advisory as reading.

Canada also asked its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the “threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country”.

The development comes after India on September 23 issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada to remain vigilant amid increasing incidents of crimes and anti-India activities in the country.

“There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.