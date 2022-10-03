Marriyum terms Imran a misogynist

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday heavily censured the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and called him out for “being a misogynist.” Taking to Twitter, the information minister, with regard to the indifferent attitude of PTI leaders, workers, and followers and their inability to distinguish right from wrong, also quoted the 18th verse of Surah Baqarah from the Holy Quran, which translates to: “Deaf, dumb and blind – so they will not return [to the right path]”. She said Maryam Nawaz was right about Imran Khan. The minister said that it was unfortunate that on one had to even mention this sorry excuse for a human being who continued to stoop to new lows of misogyny. She said Imran Khan had proven, time and again, that he was a misogynist who has no respect for women and that he considered them to be nothing more than objects to be abused and harassed. Marriyum said Imran has encouraged and inculcated this behavior and mindset both in his party members and his followers. She maintained that it was, especially disappointing and sad to see female party members and followers of PTI not only condoning such behavior but partaking in it and celebrating it too. “This is extremely shameful and is a true reflection of how small a man IK (Imran Khan) really is,” she said.