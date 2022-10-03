Situation may deteriorate if SC didn’t look into cypher: Sh Rashid

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has warned that if the Supreme Court did not look into the cypher issue, the whole situation could deteriorate very quickly. In a tweet, the leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML) while expressing his sentiments said every decision of the ‘dimwit’ rulers turns out to be against them. Sheikh Rashid stated that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been ‘enjoying himself’ in America for the past two weeks, and is not concerned about the flood victims in Sindh at all. The former minister stated that the decision of Pakistan’s political future is now linked with the superior judiciary, and that the hearing of the NAB amendments case, scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday), is also ‘important’. He warned that if a decision on the call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is made on the streets, then the entire system will be wiped out. Sheikh Rashid stated that there is a need to address people’s problems rather than inking a deal with the ‘thieves,’ adding that the month of October has a significance in terms of the country’s political landscape, with important decisions to be made by November 15.