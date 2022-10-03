KP CM approves Shangla Development Authority

Provincial Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Yousafzai here on Sunday said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved establishment of Shangla Development Authority to bring district Shangla at par with other modern parts of the country.

In a handout issued by Information Directorate KP, Shaukat Yousafzai said that the Shangla Development Authority would responsible for establishment of Shangla University, provision of clean drinking water to residents, approval of Rescue1122, up-gradation of primary, middle and high schools, and medical units in the district.

The Provincial Minister said that Shangla Development Authority would pave the new paths of development in the district and overcome unemployment. He thanked Chief Minister for fulfilling long standing demand of area people and hoped that SDA would take effective measures and ensure due facilities to local and foreign tourists to see scenic places of the Shangla.

2.8 bln saplings planted so far to protect KP from environmental pollution: The Minister of Forests, Environment and Wildlife of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmurh Sunday said that the provincial government has planted more than 2.8 billion saplings throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering held here in Urmurh Bala. The minister said that the Tehreek-e-Insaf government has taken pragmatic steps for promotion of forests and preventing environmental pollution.

He said that all the students and faculty members of the educational institutes along with members of civil societies took active part in the ongoing monsoon plantation drive in the province. He urged people to take maximum participation in a plantation drive to achieve the goal of Clean and Green Pakistan.

He said that environmental pollution usually causes fatal diseases which could be protected with plantation, therefore, each person of the society should play its role to not only protect themselves but also future generations could be protected from the harmful effects of environmental pollution.