276 cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab

Another 276 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to health department sources, a total of 7039 cases of dengue virus have so far been reported during the current year while 9 people died of virus and 1061 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department reported 119 cases of dengue in Lahore, 69 in Rawalpindi, 36 in Gujranwala, 11 in Multan, 5 in Faisalabad, 5 in Okara, 4 in Sargodha, 4 in Sheikhupura, 3 in Vehari, 2 in Gujrat, 2 in Sialkot, 2 in Attock, 2 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Jhelum, 2 in Mandi Bahaudin, 2 in Jhang, 01 in Sahiwal, 01 in Hafizabad, 01 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 01 in Chakwal, 01 in Toba Tek Singh and 01 cases of dengue in Rahimyar Khan during the last 24 hours. All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted. The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 2826 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance. The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 419,933 indoor and 103,097 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.