Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartwarming pictures with Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I was released on September 30. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala Jayam Ravi, and Karthi are part of the project. Now, a day after the release, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a set of heartwarming pictures on Instagram. Of course, it features the ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

The two are happily posing for the lens. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan didn’t think much about the caption and simply dropped a star, red heart and evil eye emojis. The actress looks stunning in the royal blue ethnic ensemble. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam have previously collaborated for Iruvar, Guru and Raavan. Fans have praised the “greatest director-actor pair” in the comments section. A person wrote, “I saw PS-1 yesterday… mind-blowing. Amazing plot, acting and direction”. Another said, “Ponniyin Selvan is a blockbuster hit. And, you are getting only good reviews for your performance.”

Earlier, Trisha Krishnan also shared a picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan: I. The film also marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s return to the big screen.