Jamaica Tallawahs romp to CPL title

BARBADOS: West Indies opener Brandon King smashed 83 not out to help the Jamaica Tallawahs win the Caribbean Premier League title with an eight-wicket victory over the Barbados Royals on Friday. Chasing 162 to win, the Tallawahs eased to their target with 23 balls to spare as King hit 13 fours and two sixes in his 50-ball innnings. It was the team’s third CPL triumph, but first since 2016, and left the Royals on two titles. King’s international teammate Shamarh Brooks made a 33-ball 47 as the pair put on 86 for the second wicket. Earlier, Barbados could only post 161-7 after tight Jamaica bowling saw Jason Holder battle to 17 off 19 balls and Afghan batter Najibullah Zadran muster just six from 12 deliveries.

The Royals had been given a flying start, with Rahkeem Cornwall falling to Windies all-rounder Fabian Allen for 36 to leave them already 63-1 at the end of the powerplay. But the spinners tightened the screws, with Pakistan’s Imad Wasim finishing with figures of 1-18 from his four overs, while Allen took 3-24. The in-form Azam Khan hit 51 from 40 balls to help Barbados post what looked a challenging total, but it proved to be nowhere near enough.