Employment for locals inevitable to promote Pak-Afghan trade: minister

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi Saturday visited the Pakistan Afghanistan border at Kharlachi, where he was briefed on situation at border, trade, export, import, facilitations, trade opportunities and other related matters.

The meeting at border was attended by officials of Pakistan Army, FIA, ANF, NLC, FIA, NADRA, Customs and officials of border management, said a press release issued here. Federal Minister on arrival at Pak Army center, paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army who laid their lives while protecting the country borders against all inimical forces and foreign aggression. He said that Pakistan has always desired peace in the whole region to promote trade and stability.

Sajid Hussain Turi said that the Kurram valley is a masterpiece of natural beauty, which is attractive and important not only for tourists and historians but also international traders as it connects Pakistan with Kabul and Central Asia States by shortest, easiest and safest routes through Kharlachi and Borki borders.

He further elaborated that he has taken up with authorities concerned the extension of CPEC to Kurram as it will bring eternal peace, stability and happiness to the region. Minister assured that road to the border shall be paved soon and the other issues will be addressed on priority basis. He said that along with CPEC he has taken with Railway authorities to activate the Railway track till Tall so the trade at border could be enhanced through better communication means. Minister advised the authorities to prefer, encourage and support local population engagement in the cross border trade and maximum employment opportunities should be given to them. He also advised the authorities to take all measures for the protection and welfare of labours working in loading and uploading at border. He said that all labours working at border shall be registered in Employees of Oldage Benefits Institution (EOAB) and workers welfare board so they can get all the benefits and their children be provided better health and educational facilities.

Earlier, Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi was briefed on ongoing and future development projects in district Kurram by Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan Khattal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Moazam khan Bangash, Assistant Commissioner Amir Nawaz and heads of all line departments of the district. Federal Minister interacted with DHO Health and Education, representatives of NGOs engaged in public relief and social activists of the area.

Turi said, that education, health, agriculture, infrastructure development and flood relief are his top priorities adding no stone will be left unturned in the development of Kurram to make it a model district of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs). He further said that the area went through a difficult time of its history due to terrorism and now when by the blessings of Allah, peace has been restored after countless sacrifices by our people, Pak Army, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and our elders therefore now our all concentration are towards the development of the area in all sectors. Federal Minister for OPHRD emphasised that only peace can ensures better education, health and progress of a society. There fore it is the responsibility of locals to play individual role towards peace and progress. He informed that participants that to facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis, OPF School is launched in the district and soon a twenty five beds hospital will be started for which feasibility report is made ready.

Later on Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi visited the Government College No.2 Parachinar. He said classes to be started soon and all vacancies will be filled soon. He said that only better education ensures peace, development and prosperity. He said that to meet the increasing need of the students seeking higher education, a part of the college will be handed over to Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) for its campus until its separate building is constructed.

Minister informed the local that soon work on Scouts Cadet College Parachinar will be started that will certainly play a great role in enhancing the literacy rate. He said that equal opportunities for both males and females should be provided.