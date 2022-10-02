Fiscal, monetary policy direction imperative for sustainable economic growth: minister

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday stressed that fiscal and monetary policy coordination is imperative for sustainable and effective economic growth. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar shared about fiscal measures being undertaken for economic revival of the country, said a press release issued here. The governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. The meeting discussed the measures being undertaken for the stabilization and growth of the country’s economy. The governor SBP Jameel Ahmad extended felicitations to the finance minister on assuming the office and stated that with the arrival of the finance minister, the market sentiments have considerably improved as reflected in the appreciation of the rupee. He was of the view that continuing efforts by the government and the Bank will further put a squeeze on those who were manipulating the foreign exchange market.