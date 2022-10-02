Backroom Deals–Welcome to Old Pakistan

Most people thrive on sharing positive stories about themselves. A wise friend, senior to me, once advised that acknowledging a deprecating incident keeps you humble and grounded. It has served me well over the years. An aunt, who was very close to my mother, visited us in Islamabad in the early nineties. She was a grand old lady, loving and generous especially to my kids. It was great to benefit from her continuous prayers. She had a weakness; her unrelenting belief in pirs. She wanted to visit one way up north called “danda pir or chari pir.” I avoided it for a few days till I got a call from my mother asking me to comply.

I spoke to Rakhshanda, my wife who in her direct manner informed me I had no choice. It was a long drive so we stopped overnight in Abbottabad. Starting at dawn the next day we undertook a torturous journey beyond Balakot, deep into the mountains. We reached the pir’s dera, a little shack in the middle of nowhere at the foot of a hillock. There was a line-up on the path that wound around the hill and pir sahib was perched on top. Reluctantly after an hour, we got there. His minions informed us to state our wishes in our hearts. If Pir sb slaps you with his “chari” your prayers would be accepted. Embarrassing. Chatting with his staff I found out that Benazir Bhutto was a regular visitor.

Quite a revelation confirming that we have had morons as our rulers. Pakistanis are good people and they have been thoroughly exploited by the Sharif/ Zardari/ Bhutto clan serving their selfish motives. PTI was launched in April 1996. I wear the badge of honour proudly as a founding member. IK was the first leader to lead the charge against corruption and unjust society. He undertook the long and arduous journey to pursue his goals relentlessly despite all odds. PTI’s journey has been like a roller coaster ride, captained without fear or favour by IK.

The public is restless for ways to ease their pain under crushing inflation.

A quarter of a century later the whole nation has bought into his message and stands behind him. Starting in 2018 he was finally catapulted into power; albeit with a hand tied behind his back. He cobbled together a coalition with partners whose control switch was in the hands of the Establishment. With a paper-thin majority, he was continuously obstructed from implementing his accountability agenda. His victory in 25 to 35 constituencies was prevented through manipulation to curtail his ability to be decisive.

Upon assuming power riding a wave of high expectations from the masses, when the lid was removed from the barrel everything inside was rotten. It was a herculean task for PTI to manage despite a relatively inexperienced team. Bureaucracy was a huge hurdle. The economy was a disaster. Industrial production had shrunk. The pandemic devastated the whole world. Agriculture production was at its lowest. Despite all these humungous challenges, through sheer commitment, the IK-led PTI Government paved the way for Pakistan’s recovery on multiple fronts.

The economy was growing at 6%, large scale industrial growth was at 10%. The fiscal deficit was down. Exports achieved their highest levels ever reaching 32 billion dollars. Inbound remittances were at their highest from Overseas Pakistanis, expected to reach 33 billion. Social welfare schemes like Ehsaas, kamyaab jawan, and health cards benefitted the poor. Roshan digital accounts attracted OPs. Agricultural production increased tremendously and farmers benefitted from reforms protecting them against exploitation by mafias.

Above all, IK led to a resurgence of national pride by pursuing an independent foreign policy safeguarding national interests. He achieved international recognition on issues like Islamophobia and blasphemy. He boldly advocated for the rights of Kashmiris at international forums. This resurgent, independent Pakistan with close ties to China was unacceptable to the US and its allies.

They found willing partners in the Sharif/Zardari/Fazal combine. They had no interest in Pakistan’s issues; they wanted to remove the Damocles Sword hanging over their heads of accountability. The condition of co-operation was NRO 3. The catalyst was the Establishment which enabled this change either under pressure or through some other considerations. The timing was important for the combination. IK having managed the challenges; was ready to move on to concluding accountability.

Recently, when cases were dropped against Maryam, a rational person like me was also angry. The speed with which this nefarious combo has acted in changing the laws to get off the hook is mind-boggling. NAB is now a toothless tiger. All its parameters have changed. Under PDM amendments to the law, cases against crooks are dropping like nine pins.

Despite the realities on the ground, the Imported regime and their handlers are pretending that all is well and NS is expected soon. According to my sources during the Chief’s visit to the USA, he will be meeting CEOs and businessmen in Washington. Is it an attempt to shore up this tottering regime or a harbinger of some other events aimed at cleaning the slate for everyone? Backroom deals can go only so far. The public is restless for ways to ease their pain under crushing inflation. Powers that be, don’t rely on reading the tea leaves; see the reality; save the ship from overturning when faced with the brewing uncontrollable storm.

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada.