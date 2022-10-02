PTI seeks judicial commission on leaked audios

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has submitted an application to the Supreme Court for the formation of a judicial commission to probe the alleged audio of PML-N leaders discussing the resignations of PTI MPAs. The PTI also submitted the transcript of the conversation that allegedly took place between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and others.

In the alleged audio, the members of the federal cabinet members can be heard discussing the resignation of the PTI lawmakers. The voices can be heard saying that they would seek the final approval on the issue of the resignation from London. The PTI has submitted the miscellaneous application in the already pending case regarding the resignations of PTI lawmakers. The PM, his ministers along with the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf hatched a conspiracy regarding the resignations, the application said.

“Recently some audio leaks surfaced on the social media inter alia containing some material disclosures with regard to the instant case where that incumbent prime minister and his cabinet member along with senior PML (N) leader including, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharief, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq & Azam Nazeer Tarrar, can be heard discussing a heinous strategy to out play the petitioner from the parliamentary politics in most illegal, unlawful and objectionable manner,” the application reads.

The PTI claimed that PM Shehbaz, Federal Information Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb and Rana Sanaullah have already admitted the reality of the audio leaks. “The incumbent prime minster and the cabinet members with aid of the incumbent Speaker National Assembly, in violation of their oath and in utter disregard of the law and the constitution, with malafide intention hatched and acted upon a criminal conspiracy against 123 elected members of the petitioner party with object to systematically de-seat the members of the petitioner party,” the application read.

They have violated their oath, the PTI said, requesting the apex court to form the judicial commission. The commission should probe the PM, NA speaker, and minister, and initiate criminal proceedings against them.