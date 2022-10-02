Congregation calls for more vibrant media to raise Kashmir issue

The 20th founding anniversary of the state-run Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur coupled with the 13th anniversary of its sister channel Radio FM-101.04, was celebrated here on Friday.

The day was celebrated with the renewal of the pledge by the participants – including the management and the artists of utilizing all possible talent for turning both the radios the most attractive and quick source of infotainment besides to achieve their prime objective of projecting the Kashmir cause both at national and international horizon in maximum possible effective manner.

Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur had started its regular transmissions after then Information Minister Nisar A. Memon, switched on the newly-constructed state of the art Broadcasting House 20 years ago on September 30, 2002.

It is the third major public-sector radio station in AJK next to Azad Kashmir Radio Muzaffarabad and Radio Tararkheil. Similarly its second channel the FM-101.04 emerged in the same building this day three years back in 2009 to provide the programs of infotainment besides to project the Kashmir cause depicting the importance of 75 years old Kashmiris indigenous struggle for their globally-acknowledged right to self determination through their programs of human interest for the Kashmiris dwelling either side of the line of control besides in the adjoining areas.

A colorful ceremony was hosted jointly by the local management of the two radios containing 3 separate channels including the most significant ‘Sout ul Quran’ channel and the artists at the Broadcasting house of AK Radio Mirpur today with the newly-inducted Station Director Hafiz Hifiz- ur-Rehman in the chair.

Retired Station Director Muhammad Shakeel and Retired Chief Librarian Mian Muhammad Buksh Library Prof. Qazi Zubair graced the occasion as the chief guest. Guests including artists-on-Air cut the cake in the Studios marking the 20th and 13th anniversaries of the AK Radio Mirpur and FM-101.04 Radio respectively on this occasion.

Airing their views through the simultaneous live transmission of the two radios seasoned broadcasters, anchors, RJs and the pioneer artists highlighted the importance of effective role of Radio being the quick and fastest mean of infotainment in this era of swift progress.

Praising the role of AK Radio Mirpur from the very first day of its emergence being the strong source of information and entertainment, speakers resolved to turn it more effective and meaningful mean of infotainment harmonious to the need of the modern age.

Speakers observed that since Mirpur radio has successfully completed 20 years of its emergence, it was proving to be an affective source of information, knowledge and entertainment besides projecting the Kashmir cause through highlighting the importance of Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom.

Speaking on this occasion, Station Director Hafiz Hifiz-ur-Rehman, outgoing Station Director Muhammad Shakeel, chief guest Prof. Qazi Zubair, Sr. Producer Khushbakht Jameel, Head of News Division Ali Akhter Saleem, Senior journalist Altaf Hamid Rao, news anchors Aliya Sayed and Zubair ul Hassan Jiraal, Sr. Kashmiri program anchor Aziz Mughal, IT expert Muhammad Usman, Sr. Broadcasting Enginner Adnan Shafique and other program anchors including Humayoon Mirza, Ibrar Aslam and others highlighted the role of radio in the modern age. They said both Medium wave AK Radio and FM-101.04 of Mirpur Radio were projecting and promoting the social and cultural activities besides being the quick source of information for the general public.

They lauded their fullest role in all circumstances to provide quality, entertainment, education and information-based programs to the listeners.