Decision on JIT in Model Town case will be made as per court orders: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a high level meeting at CMO on Saturday in which former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat, Secretary General of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Rawn especially participated. Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Provincial Secretary Law, Secretary Information of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Noor Ullah Siddiqui and other officials attended the meeting.

The Model Town tragedy was specially reviewed in the meeting.CM while addressing the meeting stated that all aspects of justice will be fulfilled in the Model Town case and the affectees of Model Town tragedy will be provided with justice at any cost. He said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide justice to the oppressed families of Model Town tragedy adding that those responsible for committing Model Town tragedy will be brought in the court of law.

We will become successful before Allah Almighty and the people by fulfilling the responsibility of justice in the Model Town tragedy. CM vowed to utilise all possible steps to provide assistance to the affectees of Model Town tragedy and the decision to make a JIT will be made in the light of the court orders.CM stated that after the occurrence of Model Town tragedy, we reached their first of all and redressed the public grievances.

Azerbaijan’s ambassador meets CM advisor: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov met Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Amir Saeed Rawn, here on Saturday.

The development of bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The ambassador expressed his best wishes for the Punjab chief minister and the provincial government.

The CM advisor said that the Punjab government and the Azerbaijan government had agreed to promote bilateral relations. He said that the Punjab government would provide all possible facilities to investors from Azerbaijan for investment.

The advisor invited the ambassador to meet the Punjab CM, and the ambassador accepted the invitation. He vowed to further strengthen cooperation with the Punjab government, especially in tourism, trade and cultural sectors.

DC holds open court, listens to people’s complaints: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali held an open court (khuli kutchehri) in his office and listened to the public complaints against various departments, here on Saturday.

He issued necessary instructions on-the-spot for redressing the complaints. He also directed the departments to improve their quality of service for providing maximum relief to people. The DC assured the applicants of an early resolution of their issues.

The DC is holding open court on daily basis from 10am to 11am and people could attended it in his office.

Meanwhile, the district administration, during a crackdown on illegal occupancy, retrieved 2.5 kanals of state land worth Rs 27.4 million from grabbers and squatters.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Imran Safdar, with heavy machinery launched the operation in Harbanspura area and demolished eight structures to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

Around nine separate operations were conducted at Sadar Colony, Al Mustafa Garden, Mehtab Garden and Dera Hakima of Harbanspura.