Carnage in Kabul

It is an unbearably hard job to continue being a Taliban apologist because over a year after American forces have been kicked out and the ways of the world have succumbed to the prowess of the noble, the message on the Afghan wall continues to be scribbled using their blood. That a suicide bomber harrowingly chose an educational institute to make headlines in Kabul, was, to our greatest misfortune, nothing out of the ordinary.

Being in a Hazara neighbourhood and daring to appear for an exam, the victims (mostly girls) had only themselves to be blamed for this tragedy; at least in the minds of those responsible for their protection. A police spokesperson’s hesitation in even specifying who he believed to be the perpetrators speaks volumes about the tenacity of the supervillain. By refusing to acknowledge the presence of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in their backyard, the Taliban have already made a strong case for caution. Not only are the de facto leaders of the war-battered country turning their backs on the pledge to not let their homeland be used for terrorism, but they have also very conveniently closed their eyes to gross spectacles of violence right underneath their noses.

The series of attacks on schools, mosques and public places, with a particular eye on Shia-Hazara targets, have quite rightly been decried as a “shamefaced reminder of (their) inaptitude and utter failure.” With the Taliban refusing to budge from their fierce opposition to opening secondary schools for girls, education has long been a flashpoint. Turning a deaf ear to appeals from their senior brethren and an uproar by all of the international community, the harshness of shackles determined to push down women, their liberty, their security and their future prospects remain the order of the day. In a country already reeling under several humanitarian crises, closing doors of opportunities to at least half of the population is bound to result in greater poverty and isolation.

But given the deteriorating security situation, it is not just Afghan girls that have landed on the butcher’s table. The booming footprint of the Islamic State group’s Khorasan chapter means that we can no longer enjoy the luxury of kicking our boats and having a day. As previously reiterated by PM Sharif, “strengthening global cooperation against changing threat matrix of terrorism,” is the only way to salvation. *