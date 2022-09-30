Future World College holds Student Council oath taking ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Flagship Future World School & College H-11/4, Islamabad hosted a Student Council Investiture Ceremony 2022 in an effort to encourage young individuals to regularize Student body and become responsible citizens, says a press release.

The student council comprising of IGCSEs, AS & A Level vowed under oath that they will be active and responsible members of the student executive council and will abide by the laws made by the college and the managing body to guarantee themselves and the student body a better campus life.

The Oath Taking Ceremony was attended by the Chief Guest Dr. Samar Mubarakmand a renowned Pakistani Nuclear Physicist, Founder & CEO of The Millennium Education Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, and Ms. Sabina Zakir; Director Communications & Outreach. Principal of Future World School & College, H-11/4 Campus; Ms. Muneeze Muzaffar, in her introductory speech expressed the purpose of student government, and clubs and societies. She stated that this will help foster teamwork and encourage them to engage in productive activities.

Dr. Samar Mubararkmand in his speech to the delegates expressed his pleasure in witnessing the event and stressed that education is the best investment concerning the future of the country. He further said that Pakistanis are capable of achieving great heights and there is no stopping them as long as they maintain commitment to excellence.

Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq appreciated the dedication of the hard-working staff of Future World School and College, H-11/4 and commended the engagement of the students in a variety of clubs and societies such as Environment & WWF Society, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, 4H Club, United Nations Girl Up, Global Entrepreneurship Club, MIT LaunchX Club, Robotics club and many more. He emphasized the importance of upholding these official positions and respecting the roles that they have promised. 64 Millennials were sworn in under the oath as part of the Student Council and promised to strive for the betterment of not only the college but the betterment of the society in general.

The Investiture Ceremony marked the induction of the Student Council, a symbol for the youth to help shape the world based on discipline, teamwork, and mutual coordination. Future World School & College, H-11/4 Islamabad aims to be a global institution committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a diverse range of students by providing challenging academic programs underpinned by innovative research scholarships and professional practices.