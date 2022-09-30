Pakistan committed to deepen ties with UAE: PM

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its fraternal relations with the UAE, and extended the best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of its brotherly people.

He highlighted the extensive devastation caused by the recent floods across Pakistan and the response of the government to address the dire situation. In this regard, he expressed gratitude for the relief assistance provided by the UAE for the flood-stricken people and for establishing an air corridor to provide humanitarian assistance.

The prime minister added that Pakistan was committed to further deepen its relations with the United Arab Emirates in all areas of common interest.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.