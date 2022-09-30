Punjab to provide free medicine to patients in government hospitals

A delegation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust (RTEHT) and Indus Hospital met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

The delegation was comprised of chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust Mian Muhammad Ahsan, chairman Indus Hospital Health Network Abdul Karim Paracha, president Dr Abdul Bari Khan, CEO (North) Dr Tasman, and marketing head Salman Hamid were included in the delegation. Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Hafiz Ammar Yasir MPA, Raasikh Elahi, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, former BoP president Hamesh Khan and others were also present.

The CM approved handing over hospitals in Mianwali and Talagang to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust and Indus Hospital. The operational management of mother and child hospital Mianwali will be given to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust to be run on Indus Hospital modal while the management of THQ hospital Talagang and Ch. Parvez Elahi hospital would also be handed over to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust. The Indus Hospital would ensure operational management of both the hospitals while mother and child hospital Mianwali and nursing college would be operationalized in partnership with Indus Hospital and Health Network, the CM added.

The CM emphasized that the government was providing the best healthcare facilities in partnership with the private sector and added that patients would be given free medicine in government hospitals.

Mian Muhammad Ahsan assured to early operationalize the Mianwali hospital while the CM was told that Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust and Indus Hospital are managing nine hospitals and regional blood centers while providing free treatment to 3.5 million patients annually.