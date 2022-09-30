Rs75 commemorative note is now available for general public

Rs75 commemorative note is now available for the general public.

On Friday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued a banknote of Rs75 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

According to the central bank, the commemorative banknote will be available to the general public from today (Sept 30, 2022. The banknote can be taken from SBP Banking Services Corporation (BSC) offices and branches of commercial banks.

The SBP has stated that this banknote is a legal tender and can be used as a medium of exchange for all transactions across Pakistan.

New Commemorative banknote of Rs75 is now available for general public at all SBP BSC offices and branches of commercial banks. This banknote is legal tender and can be used as medium of exchange for all transactions across Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/EFuU1rHtr1 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) September 30, 2022

The design of this commemorative banknote was revealed on August 14, 2022, during a ceremony at SBP headquarters in Karachi. This is the second commemorative banknote issued by the central bank after the issuance of the first commemorative note issued to mark the 50 years of independence of the country in 1997.

However, the themes and concepts for both the obverse and reverse sides of the banknote were developed by the SBP and local artists.

The commemorative banknote has been designed to pay tribute to the leaders who contributed to the creation of Pakistan and create awareness about climate change and its impact on our environment.

As a result, the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Sir Muhammad Iqbal, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan are depicted on the banknote’s obverse. In light of the unprecedented loss brought on by the recent torrential rains and flooding in many areas of Pakistan, the reverse of the banknote emphasizes our country’s commitment to addressing climate change and its effects on Pakistan. The images of the national animal Markhor and the national tree Deodar on the reverse also highlight the danger of extinction of such species and the need to preserve them.