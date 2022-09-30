Two injured, 90 arrested in clashes near Iran embassy in Oslo

Two people were lightly injured and 90 others were arrested on Thursday following clashes that erupted at a demonstration near Iran’s embassy in Oslo, Norwegian police said. Several dozen protesters, some draped in the Kurdish flag, gathered outside the embassy to protest the death of a Kurdish woman in Iran after her arrest by the Islamic republic’s morality police, as well as Iranian strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan. Some of the demonstrators tried to break into the embassy compound. Televised footage showed people throwing objects and hitting others with sticks. “At this stage, two people are reported to have sustained light injuries,” police wrote on Twitter. A large number of law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene, and police said it had the situation “under control”. Some 90 people were arrested, police official Arild Jorundland told reporters at the scene. It was not immediately known who organised the protest. Some of the protesters chanted “Woman, Life, Freedom!” in Kurdish.