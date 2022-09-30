Why Kylie Jenner is ‘Way Less Stressed’ about her weight after baby no. 2

Baby No. 2 has granted Kylie Jenner a whole new outlook. Kylie and Kris Jenner got candid during the Sept. 29 episode of The Kardashians about Kylie’s postpartum experience after welcoming her second child, a baby boy, with Travis Scott in February.

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder disagreed with her mom’s claim that Kylie really does “snap right back” after pregnancy, Kylie shared that she has new feelings on her weight after giving birth.

“I feel like with your first baby, it’s like a shock to see your body change so much,” she said onscreen. “This time around, I don’t feel that way at all. Maybe mentally it’s harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process.”

The 25-year-old explained that she is looking at the experience through a different lens, adding, “I’m way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby.”

But while Kylie-who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster-has adopted a fresh perspective on the physical, she noted that mentally, there have been hurdles post-pregnancy.

“Hailey [Bieber] took me to see Justin [Bieber] in concert and just being around so many people, you like forget how to interact with people,” Kylie said. “I’ve just been with you know, a 4-year-old. It’s been hard on me emotionally.”

As for what mom Kris thinks? “It’s hormones,” she told Kylie. “You’ve been in your little cocoon all this time.”

Reflecting on the change, Kylie shared in a confessional during the episode, “After pregnancy, I think it’s hard just mentally to get back to yourself.”

“We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be back really fast,” she added. “And I need to be a little nicer to myself.”

Though Kylie has been open about her experience after birth, she has been tight-lipped about her son’s name. While the baby boy was named Wolf Webster, Kylie shared on her March Instagram Stories that they were no longer calling him that because “we just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

The baby boy’s new title still remains a mystery to most, but Kylie has her reasons.

In an April interview with Extra, Kylie explained, “We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t wanna announce a new name and then change it again.”