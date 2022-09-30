Mahira Khan in talks to join Will Smith for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s ‘Brilliance’: Reports

Two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is all set to make her narrative feature directorial debut with Brilliance. The upcoming film will be a Paramount Pictures adaptation of the Marcus Sakey novel. On the other hand, Hollywood star Will Smith will be producing the film under the banner of his company Westbrook Studios. Though the official announcement regarding the star cast is not made, it is said that Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is in talks to join the film.

According to a Twitter handle by the name of FilmUpdates, Mahira Khan is rumoured to be in early talks to join Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy?s Brilliance. For the unversed, earlier, Deadline has reported some inside information regarding the forthcoming film.

In a report, describing the premise of the film, the publication stated, “if 1% of the world’s children were born with powerful gifts, how would society adapt to them? The Brilliance novel trilogy is set in a future where non-neurotypical people – demonized by society as “twists” or “abnorms” – are threatening the status quo of the “normal” population with their unique gifts.”

Talking about Obaid-Chinoy, she is best known for directing Saving Face and A Girl in the River, The Price of Forgiveness and most recently Ms Marvel. Meanwhile, Smith will next star in Emancipation. In the upcoming Apple film, the star will be seen playing a hunted runaway enslaved man who struggles for freedom in the dangerous swamps of Louisiana. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the fact-based thriller’s release date is not announced yet.