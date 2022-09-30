Chinese entrepreneurs keen to invest Pakistan’s SEZs

Pakistan has one of the most free trade and investment regimes in the world and is likely the most free one in South Asia. The establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is a flagship initiative of the Pakistani government to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Pakistan attaches high importance to its trade and investment relations with China, which is the largest source of foreign direct investment into Pakistan.

“We hope to enhance the understanding of our Chinese friends about Pakistan’s investment environment,” Hussain Haider, Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai said.

On the Punjab (Pakistan)-YRD Region (China) Webinar on Investment Opportunities in Targeted SEZs of Punjab – jointly organized by Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai – Jalal Hassan, CEO of PBIT introduced in his opening remarks that there are ten special economic zones in Punjab and more economic zones and enterprises are in the pipeline, CEN reported.

The CEO believes that CPEC is the utmost priority of the government and the people of Pakistan.

He added, “We must also consider trimming a policy on green investments under CPEC as Pakistan will work for the next couple of years on post rehabilitation of Pakistan, which have been severely affected by the floods.”