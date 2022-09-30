Today’s Dollar Rate to PKR – 30 September 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) to Pakistani rupee (PKR) closing exchange rate is Rs 229.06 for Sep 30, 2022. The conversion of US dollars to Pakistani rupees is determined by interbank market prices established by Pakistani currency exchange traders. Find the current USD to PKR exchange rate in Pakistan. 30 Sep Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 Check the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the interbank market. (Updated, 30 September 2022) Date USD (Dollar) PKR (Pakistan Rupees) 30, Sep 2022 1 USD 229.06 PKR