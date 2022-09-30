Daily Times

Today’s Dollar Rate to PKR – 30 September 2022

Web Desk

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) to Pakistani rupee (PKR) closing exchange rate is Rs 229.06 for Sep 30, 2022.

The conversion of US dollars to Pakistani rupees is determined by interbank market prices established by Pakistani currency exchange traders. Find the current USD to PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Date USD  USD (Dollar) pkr.static.40871d6727f4a82f689a7082c2bbae801  PKR (Pakistan Rupees)
30, Sep 2022 1 USD 229.06  PKR

