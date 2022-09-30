Rupee jumps Rs2.54 against Dollar

Pakistani rupee on Thursday gained Rs 2.54 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 229.62 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 232.12. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 227 and Rs 230 respectively. Whereas, the price of Euro decreased by 15 paisa and closed at Rs 221.54 against the last day’s closing of Rs 221.69. The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisas to close at Rs 1.58, whereas a decrease of 37 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 247.53 as compared to its last closing of Rs 247.90. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 67 paisa each to close at Rs 62.51 and Rs 61.00 respectively.