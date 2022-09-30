Ameesha Patel reacts to dating rumours with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas

Actor Ameesha Patel opens up about dating rumours with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, calling him his good friend

When we reached out to the 46-year-old about the same, she chuckled at the mention of such reports. “I read them too, and had a huge laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch up,” shares the actor.

Patel met Abbas, 39, in Bahrain, at a recent event, and they recorded a fun video of the song Dil Mein Dard Sa Jaga Hai from the 2002 movie Kranti, featuring Patel and actor Bobby Deol. She later posted the video on her Instagram, which led to the rumours. “He happens to love that song of mine. It’s his favourite song… We just did an impromptu thing, which was recorded by a friend. It came out so cute, so we posted it. It was not planned,” she further shares.

The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) actor adds, “We have known each other for many years, since the time I studied with him at a university in the US. And I have stayed in touch with most of my friends in Pakistan, who just love India. Abbas belongs to the film industry there, and we have a lot more to talk about.”

