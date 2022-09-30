Kareena Kapoor wishes Inaaya on 5th birthday with unseen pic featuring Taimur

Kareena Kapoor and Saba Ali Khan wished Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her fifth birthday. Here’s why Kareena thinks that Inaaya’s mom Soha Ali Khan will ‘kill’ her.

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Thursday wished her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with an unseen picture as she clocked her fifth birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor posted a photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya sitting together with their eyes closed, legs crossed as they folded their hands, seemingly praying. In the photo, the cousins sat on a white bed with a closet behind them.

Inaaya wore a yellow T-shirt and blue denims while Taimur Ali Khan opted for a white T-shirt and navy blue shorts.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “I don’t know what you both are praying for…but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today …(red heart emoji). Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me…(laughing and black heart emojis) @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu. Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots…” Reacting to the post, Saba Ali Khan commented, “Lol …Love the munchkins Mahsha’Allah. Happy 5th Birthday #innijaan.”

Kareena Kapoor posted a photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya sitting together.