3rd PGF Inter-Club Golf Tournament tees off in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: The 3rd Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Inter Club Tournament commences at par 72, 18 holes Islamabad Club Golf Course here on Friday (today). As per format of this event, golf club teams comprising of twenty members in different categories —- amateurs (4), senior amateurs (4), women (3), junior boys up to 18 years (3), junior boys up to 15 years (3) and junior girls under 21 years (3) —- will engage in a golf playing battle at the provincial level and thereafter the prime one from each province becomes fittingly entitled to compete against the foremost ones from other provinces. And the golf clubs that have qualified for the finals are Karachi Golf Club from Sindh, Peshawar Golf Club from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Golf Club from Federal Territory and Lahore Garrison Golf Club from Punjab. The golfing body of the province of Balochistan is still in the process of assembling a twenty-member team. Form of play will be stroke play gross and the club team that emerge as the champions will earn a cash prize of Rs2.5 million.