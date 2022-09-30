Imran made attempt to damage Pakistan: Kaira

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said Imran Khan’s audio-leaks confirmed his blatant attempt to damage Pakistan’s foreign relations. Talking to a private TV channel, Pakistan Peoples Party Senior Leader said that it had been proven that a narrative of global conspiracy was created for political gains. Imran khan tried to gain political advantages on stake of the country’s interests, he added. The adviser further said that the issue of audio-leaks from the Prime Minister house was a matter of great concern and must be investigated. Meanwhile, Kaira said that incumbent government was taking various steps to put back the country’s economy on right track and curtail the inflation. Addressing to the public gathering in Kharian, he said that ex-prime minister Imran Khan was taking solo flight in the politics and did not want to talk with other political parties and stakeholders for the sake of the country.