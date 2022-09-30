NA committee concerned over illegal inflow of Afghan nationals

The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Thursday showed great concern over illegal inflow of Afghan nationals to Pakistan at large number without their registration by the quarters concerned after regime change in the war-torn country. The Committee which met here with Ibadullah Khan in the Chair, expressed deep concern over the freely moment of unregistered Afghan nationals without any restrictions and occupied major businesses in big cities, especially in Karachi and Peshawar, without paying taxes to the government of Pakistan. The NA body recommended that Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Secretaries, Home Departments of all the provinces would be invited in the next meeting to discuss the issue of unregistered Afghan nationals living mostly in urban areas of the country to chalk-out a mechanism to stop them on border areas. Additional Secretary, Ministry of SAFRON, informed while briefing the Committee that Pakistan generously hosting millions of Afghans for the last four decades.