COMSTECH-Nigeria Science & Technology Cooperation Program launched

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has launched COMSTECH-Nigeria Science and Technology Cooperation Program’ on Thursday for capacity building of the science and technology institutions, paving the way for socioeconomic uplift.

The program was launched in a press conference held here in the presence of senior diplomats of various OIC countries, officers of ministries of foreign affairs and science and technology, academicians and Nigerian students studying in local universities.

The press conference was jointly addressed by the Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and the High Commissioner of Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Bello Abioye at COMSTECH Auditorium.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Choudhary said that COMSTECH continues to serve member states in the sphere of Science and Technology as its mandate and strategic vision. He said COMSTECH has conducted a large number of activities for Science and Technology and Health Care capacity building along with fostering international linkages.

He said many new initiatives have been launched including fellowship program in the OIC system, Health Africa initiative, Science and Technology profiling of the member states, and research projects support programs.

He said that COMSTECH launches a purposeful COMSTECH-Nigeria Science and Technology Cooperation Program for capacity building of the brotherly state. Prof. Choudhary thanked the Government of Nigeria for accepting proposed collaborative program and constituting an inter-ministerial Committee to explore the implementation of this initiative.

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council, (RMRDC), Abuja, Nigeria is focal organization to implement the program. He said that Nigeria is a growing economy which can play a leading role in the development of the other African countries.