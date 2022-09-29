Petroleum prices likely to come down

Good news for those who are currently struggling with rising product prices of daily use as following drop in the prices of crude oil in the international market, the prices of petroleum products (POL) are also likely to come down here in Pakistan.

The price of petrol is expected to come down by Rs7.24 per liter; that of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs16.61, while that of Kerosene Oil by Rs14.

However, the final decision will be taken by the government.

It is worth mentioning here that the coalition government had been under fire for the past few weeks for keeping the people deprived of the benefits of reduction in POL prices.

However, now it appears that at last the government has made up its mind to give relief to Pakistanis.