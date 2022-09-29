Armed Forces relief efforts, special sorties continue in flood-hit areas

The Armed Forces relief efforts and special sorties are continuing to provide maximum assistance to the flood impacted communities in the disaster-hit areas at a fast pace across the country.

The National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC) on Wednesday issued a detailed report on the flood management measures ensured by the authorities concerned in the flood affected areas.

The report underlined that the Army Aviation under its relief efforts so far have flown 625 Army Aviation helicopters’ sorties to various areas for evacuation of stranded people, whereas uptill now 4,659 stranded individuals were evacuated through helicopter sorties.

Moreover, some 47 relief camps and 172 relief collection points were established across the country for flood affected people in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan. There were 10,839. 5 tonnes of food items along with 1,839.8 tonnes of sustenance items and 114,736,955 medicine items collected so far. However, 10,684.4 tonnes of food 1,807.2 tonnes of sustenance items and 11,378,745 medicine items were distributed uptill now.

The report also highlighted the medical relief provided to the flood affected people. Over 300 medical camps were established so far, in which over 619,808 patients were treated all across the country and provided about five days’ free medicine.

The Pakistan Navy relief and rescue efforts were also mentioned in the report. The Navy established four flood relief centres and 18 central collection points all across the country.

These collection centres had distributed 1,825 tonnes ration, 6,553 tents and 735,263 litres mineral water in various affected districts.

In addition, 22 tent cities were also established where 25,973 persons were accommodated. Moreover, the Navy’s 23 emergency response teams (ERTs) deployed all over Pakistan had rescued 15,568 stranded personnel. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had also provided 6,583 tents, 570,341 food packages, 3,453.26 tonnes of ration, 287,183 litres fresh water, for the flood affected people.

The PAF had established 46 medical camps where 72,228 patients were being treated. Besides 20 tent cities accommodating 19,807 people, 54 relief camps and three central aviation hubs all across the country were also being established. The PAF also carried out 262 sorties and evacuated 1,521 people from the flood affected areas.