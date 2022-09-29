Tayyaba Gul charges: LHC suspends proceedings against ex-NAB DG

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended proceedings of the commission, formed to probe allegations levelled by Tayyaba Gul, to the extent of former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore director general Shahzad Saleem.

The LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by the former NAB Lahore DG challenging the formation of the commission and issuance of notices to him. The petitioners’ counsel Safdar Shaheen Pirzada argued before the court that the harassment allegations matter was already pending before an accountability court and the Federal Shariat Court, whereas the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had also taken its cognizance. He submitted that despite the pendency of the matter in courts and PAC, the federal government formed an inquiry commission to probe the allegations and it had illegally issued notices to his client.

He contended that the step of formation of the commission was illegal as the commission could only be formed in public interest matters, under the law. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification of formation of the commission and also suspend the operation of the notices issued to his client. He also requested to suspend the proceedings of the commission and notices till the final decision of the petition.

The court, after hearing arguments, suspended the proceedings of the commission to the extent of the former NAB Lahore director general and sought a reply from the respondents till October 18.