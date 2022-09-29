Punjab CM forms one-man tribunal to probe May 25 incidents

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a one-man tribunal under Justice (R) Shabbar Raza Rizvi has been formed under Section 3 of Punjab Tribunals of Inquiry Ordinance, 1969 to probe May 25 incidents. This tribunal would identify and glean facts along with identifying those responsible. Any citizen or affected person could record his/her statement before this tribunal about the incidents that occurred on May 25.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting to review the higher education sector at his office.

The meeting was attended by former federal minister Moonis Elahi, former HEC chairman Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Advisor Amir Saeed Raan, former principal secretary GM Sikander, VC UET Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Rector Pak Austrian Haripur Prof. Mujahid, Prof. Waqar Mahmood and secretaries of higher education, finance, C&W, P&D departments.

The CM stressed the need to improve the standards of the higher education sector according to the needs of the era while the meeting decided to introduce high technology education culture. Specialized discipline would be introduced in universities for industrial product development; the CM said and added that a hundred-acre state-of-the-art engineering university would be developed to meet the industrial needs of Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot. The University of Applied Engineering and Engineering Technologies would be affiliated with world-renowned specialized universities, he noted. The expertise of foreign experts would also be sought, he added. The foreign experts of the relevant sector would be included in the governing body of the university as there is a need to give the latest technological education to the youth to meet modern-day needs, the CM concluded.

CM felicitates Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman : Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has felicitated Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman on the nomination as the first Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia and extended good wishes to him.

In a statement, the CM hoped that Saudi Arabia would touch new heights of development under the leadership of PM Muhammad Bin Salman. Prince Muhammad Bin Salman is a statesman and the Saudi economy and defence would be further strengthened under his leadership, he added. The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would also be bolstered; he said and concluded that the Saudi royal family has rendered invaluable services for Islam and Muslims.